J&J Snack Foods Signs 200,640 SF Industrial Lease in Woolwich Township, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

J&J Snack Foods is the first tenant to sign a lease at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-square-foot development in Southern New Jersey by Dermody Properties.

WOOLWICH, TOWNSHIP, N.J. — J&J Snack Foods, a food manufacturer known for brands such as Super Pretzel, ICEE and Luigi’s, has signed a 200,640-square-foot industrial lease in Woolwich Township, located in Gloucester County. The space is located within LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-square-foot development by Nevada-based Dermody Properties that will be fully complete by late 2022. Drew Green, Paul Touhey and Dan McGovern of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The deal is expected to add about 90 new jobs to the local economy.

