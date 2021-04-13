JK Equities Receives Approval for 54-Unit Apartment Project in Roslyn, New York

ROSLYN, N.Y. — Locally based developer JK Equities has received approval from the Village of Roslyn, located on Long Island, to proceed with construction of a 54-unit apartment project at 281-301 Warner Ave. The site is zoned for commercial use and currently houses vacant retail space; the new building will also feature retail space on the ground floor. Mojo Stumer Associates is the architect for the project, which will also feature 104 parking spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and to be complete early in the second quarter of 2023.