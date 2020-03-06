REBusinessOnline

JK & JY Development Breaks Ground on 268-Unit Residential Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Completion of The View Condominiums in Carrollton, a project that will also bring 31,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space to the market, is slated for early 2022.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — JK & JY Development LLC has broken ground on The View Condominiums, a 268-unit residential project in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton that will also include 31,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Designed by locally based firm Humphreys & Partners Architects, the property will offer amenities such as a pool, social lounge, fitness center, game room, business center and a fully equipped kitchen and bar. Construction is expected to be complete by early 2022.

