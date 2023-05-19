Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Fifty-Five-Union
J&L Cos. has partnered with Gallery Aferro, Newark’s oldest operating artist-run space, to display works of art from local artists throughout the Fifty-Five Union.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in Newark

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — Locally based developer J&L Cos. has begun leasing Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment community in Newark’s historic Iron Bound neighborhood. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubroom, coffee bar, private dining room, a rooftop garden and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at $1,900 per month for a studio apartment. Move-ins will begin later this month.

You may also like

GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project...

AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building...

Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution...

Lightstone Group Completes 303-Room Moxy Hotel on Manhattan’s...

Westrum Development Opens 211-Unit Apartment Community in Lansdale,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.1M Sale of Industrial...

Davlyn Investments Acquires Spectrum Apartments in Las Vegas...

STRO Cos. Acquires 45,500 SF Industrial Property in...

Rockefeller Group Buys Development Site in Las Vegas...