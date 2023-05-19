J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Locally based developer J&L Cos. has begun leasing Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment community in Newark’s historic Iron Bound neighborhood. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubroom, coffee bar, private dining room, a rooftop garden and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at $1,900 per month for a studio apartment. Move-ins will begin later this month.