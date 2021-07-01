REBusinessOnline

JLAM Acquires 102,000 SF Office Building in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

211-S.-Gulph-Road-King-of-Prussia

The office building at 211 S. Gulph Road in King of Prussia totals 102,000 square feet.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Jack Lingo Asset Management (JLAM) has acquired a 102,000-square-foot office building at 211 S. Gulph Road in King of Prussia, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The single-story building was renovated in 2018 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Mike Margolis and David Dolan of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Nick Scribani and Ben Kroll of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through Wells Fargo on behalf of JLAM.

