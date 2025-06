LEWES, DEL. — JLAM, an investment and development firm with offices in Delaware and Charlotte, is underway on construction of Lightkeeper’s Village, a 102-unit build-to-rent residential project in the coastal Delaware city of Lewes. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and common green spaces. Schell Brothers is the project architect. Leasing is expected to begin before the end of the year.