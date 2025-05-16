JLAM Underway on 300-Unit Windward Ridge Apartments in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, DEL. — JLAM, an investment and development firm with offices in Delaware and Charlotte, is underway on construction of Windward Ridge, a 300-unit apartment community in Dover. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, yoga and fitness studios and wooded walking trails. Leasing is expected to begin sometime next year. Project partners include Architectural Alliance Inc., Erin Marshall Interior Designs, Morris & Ritchie Associates Inc. (civil engineer) and Christiana Excavating (sitework contractor). A general contractor has not yet been selected.