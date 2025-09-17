JLL Arranges $1.1B, 15-Property Multifamily Portfolio Transaction

SAN DIEGO — On behalf of Sunroad Enterprises, JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $1.1 billion venture with Fairfield to capitalize a 15-property multifamily portfolio that spans six states. JLL also arranged $415 million in financing with Freddie Mac for 10 assets. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, a Freddie Mac Optigo Lender. Additionally, $250 million of financing was secured from accounts managed by KKR.

The assets, which represent a portion of Sunroad’s overall portfolio, were assembled over a six-year period. Totaling 3,830 units, the portfolio consists of six Class A core assets and nine value-add assets with ongoing renovations underway. The assets have an average vintage of 2011 and are a mix of 65 percent garden-style communities and 35 percent mid-rise communities, with six in Arizona, one in Nevada, three in Colorado, two in North Carolina, two in South Carolina and one in Georgia.

Aldon Cole, Roberto Casas, Tim Wright and Bharat Madan of JLL handled the majority of the transactions, while Mark Wintner of JLL handled the Colton Apartments asset in Henderson, Nev.