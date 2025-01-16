JLL Arranges $1.2B to Fund Construction of Four Northern Virginia Data Center Projects for BlackChamber

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL’s Capital Markets group has arranged more than $1.2 billion over the course of 2024 to fund the construction of four data center campuses in Northern Virginia. Jamie Leachman and Drake Greer of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The BlackChamber Group, to arrange the funds. The direct lenders and the locations of the four campuses were not disclosed, but JLL mentioned the capital sources included bank balance sheet financing and private credit vehicles backed by insurance company funds.

BlackChamber expects the new facilities to yield more than 740 megawatts of power capacity upon completion. The construction timeline for the new projects was also not released. Including these new facilities, BlackChamber’s Northern Virginia data center portfolio will comprise eight campuses offering nearly 1.5 gigawatts of power capacity across 6 million square feet of data center space.