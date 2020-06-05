JLL Arranges $10.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in West Deptford, New Jersey
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $10.1 million acquisition loan for a 183,000-square-foot industrial property in West Deptford, a southern suburb of Philadelphia. Wells Fargo Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loan to the borrower, New York-based developer Clarion Partners. Located at 100 Friars Blvd., the industrial warehouse and distribution facility is located within the Mid-Atlantic Corporate Center and features a clear height of 24 feet, 19 loading doors and one drive-in door. The property is the headquarters of ICS Corp. and offers convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate 295. Jim Cadranell and Max Custer of JLL originated the loan.
