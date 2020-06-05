REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $10.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in West Deptford, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

The industrial property is located at 100 Friars Blvd.

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $10.1 million acquisition loan for a 183,000-square-foot industrial property in West Deptford, a southern suburb of Philadelphia. Wells Fargo Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loan to the borrower, New York-based developer Clarion Partners. Located at 100 Friars Blvd., the industrial warehouse and distribution facility is located within the Mid-Atlantic Corporate Center and features a clear height of 24 feet, 19 loading doors and one drive-in door. The property is the headquarters of ICS Corp. and offers convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate 295. Jim Cadranell and Max Custer of JLL originated the loan.

