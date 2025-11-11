JLL Arranges $10.1M in Acquisition Financing for Two Industrial Assets in Metro Boston

TEWKSBURY AND HAVERHILL, MASS. — JLL has arranged $10.1 million in acquisition financing across two loans for two industrial assets totaling 64,460 square feet in metro Boston. The buildings include a 34,100-square-foot cold storage facility in Tewksbury and a 30,360-square-foot facility in Haverhill, both of which are located north of the state capital. The buildings were completed in 2000 and 1982, respectively. Max Custer, Amy Lousararian, Thomas Didio Jr., Chris Barry and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged the financing. Both loans carried fixed interest rates and were provided by local banks. The borrower was B&D Holdings.