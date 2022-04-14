JLL Arranges $10.2M Sale of Fiserv-Leased Industrial Building in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Located on 4.3 acres at 575 Brick Church Park Drive, the industrial building is approximately five miles from downtown Nashville and 10.5 miles from Nashville International Airport.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged the $10.2 million sale of a single-tenant, 51,528-square-foot industrial building in Nashville. Mitchell Townsend, Anthony Walters, Perry Wolcott, Matt Wirth and Robin Stolberg of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Next Realty LLC, in the transaction. Bridge Net Lease acquired the property for $10.2 million.

The industrial building is triple net-leased to Fiserv, a provider of payments and financial technology solutions. Fiserv has been a tenant at the property since 2005 and uses the building to manufacture credit and payment cards. Next Realty recently executed a new long-term lease extension with Fiserv. The property offers a side-load configuration, clear heights ranging from 20 to 22 feet, three dock-high doors, one drive-in door, office space and a half-acre of land for expansion or outdoor storage.

Located on 4.3 acres at 575 Brick Church Park Drive, the building is approximately five miles from downtown Nashville and 10.5 miles from Nashville International Airport.