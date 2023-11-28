Tuesday, November 28, 2023
JLL Arranges $10.2M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $10.2 million sale of a 62-unit apartment building located at 788 Riverside Drive in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan. The 11-story building primarily houses two- and three-bedroom units that have an average size of 1,025 square feet. Of the 62 apartments, 53 of which are rent-stabilized, five are rent-controlled and four are rented at market rates. The buyer and seller were both family offices that requested anonymity. Paul Smadbeck and Hall Oster of JLL brokered the deal.

