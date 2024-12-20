JLL Arranges $10.3M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Project

SOMERSET, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $10.3 million construction loan for a 76,200-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The facility will be located on a 7.5-acre site at 485 Elizabeth Road and will be developed on a speculative basis. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 10 dock doors, one drive-in door, 36 car parking spaces and 135-foot truck court depths. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell and John Cumming of JLL placed the loan with Wintrust Bank on behalf of the developer, Bridge Logistics Properties.