Sanctuary Business Center was completed in December 2022.
JLL Arranges $10.4M Loan for Refinancing of 137,179 SF Distribution Center in Blaine, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BLAINE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $10.4 million loan for the refinancing of Sanctuary Business Center, a distribution center totaling 137,179 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine. Completed in December 2022, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 31 loading docks, two drive-in doors, 20 trailer stalls and 157 parking stalls. Bill Mork of JLL arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Capital Partners. A regional bank provided the loan, which features a loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent and interest-only payments.

