JLL Arranges $10.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Brookplace-Luxury-Apartments-Fairfield-New-Jersey

Brookplace Luxury Apartments in Fairfield, New Jersey, totals 36 units. The property was built in 2020.

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $10.5 million loan for the refinancing of Brookplace Luxury Apartments, a 36-unit complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. Built in 2020 and fully occupied at the time of the loan closing, Brookplace Luxury Apartments features one- and two-bedrooms units averaging 1,058 square feet with balconies and patios. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Gerard Quinn of JLL arranged the 15-year, fixed-rate loan through National Life Group on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as 74 Passaic Avenue LLC.

