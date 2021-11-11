JLL Arranges $10.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments
FAIRFIELD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $10.5 million loan for the refinancing of Brookplace Luxury Apartments, a 36-unit complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. Built in 2020 and fully occupied at the time of the loan closing, Brookplace Luxury Apartments features one- and two-bedrooms units averaging 1,058 square feet with balconies and patios. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Gerard Quinn of JLL arranged the 15-year, fixed-rate loan through National Life Group on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as 74 Passaic Avenue LLC.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.