JLL Arranges $10.7M Refinancing for Chateau Spring Terrace Apartments in La Mesa, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Chateau-Spring-Terrace-La-Mesa-CA

Located in La Mesa, Calif., Chateau Spring Terrace features 56 apartments, a pool, fitness center and laundry facility.

LA MESA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $10.7 million loan for the refinancing of Chateau Spring Terrace, an apartment community located at 4242 Spring St. in La Mesa. The borrower is Universe Holdings.

Built in 1969, Chateau Spring Terrace features 56 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with patios and balconies, efficient appliances, large closets and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a fitness center, laundry facility and pool, as well as on-site maintenance and management.

Charles Halladay, Jonah Aelyon, Jolie Zhou and Elle Miraglia of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Mechanics Bank for the borrower.

