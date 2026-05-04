JLL Arranges $100.5M in Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Multifamily Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $100.5 million senior construction loan and equity capital for Twelve03 at Centre South, a 329-unit mixed-income multifamily development in Charlotte. Taylor Allison, Alexis Kaiser and Ryan Mueller of JLL secured construction financing through TD Bank and the equity placement from RXR Realty Investments on behalf of the borrower/developer, The Fallon Co.

Situated near The Pearl, Charlotte’s first medical Innovation District, Twelve03 is the first phase of Centre South, a 16.7-acre mixed-use development. Twelve03 will comprise 263 market-rate and 66 affordable units. Amenities will include a sky lounge, rooftop saltwater swimming pool, coworking spaces, pet spa and a fitness center.

Upon completion of the overall mixed-use development, the project will include 405,000 square feet office space, 36,000 square feet of retail, a 180-room hotel, a 1.5-acre green space and up to 975 apartments, with 20 percent of the Centre South’s residential units reserved as affordable housing.