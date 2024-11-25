Monday, November 25, 2024
Scannell Properties developed the 942,210-square-foot industrial building in 2023.
JLL Arranges $100.6M Sale of New Bulk Industrial Building in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — JLL has arranged the $100.6 million sale of Rockingham Farms Building 9, a 942,210-square-foot industrial facility located at 125 Feldspar Drive in Savannah. The seller, Scannell Properties, developed the bulk industrial building in 2023 within Rockingham Farms Logistics Park, a 5.8 million-square-foot industrial development approximately nine miles from Port of Savannah’s Garden City terminal.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives purchased the facility, which was fully leased at the time of sale to four tenants. Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell and Jim Freeman of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

The cross-dock building features 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court, 183 dock-high doors, 7,500 square feet of offices and ample automobile and trailer parking.

