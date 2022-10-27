REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $100M Construction Loan for Oklahoma City Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Mixed-Use, Oklahoma, Texas

Located at 5101 N. Pennsylvania Ave., OAK will be a 20-acre mixed-use development in Oklahoma City by Veritas Development.

OKLAHOMA CITY — JLL has arranged a $100 million construction loan for OAK, a mixed-use project in Oklahoma City. Jeremy Sain of JLL arranged the financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, Veritas Development. At full build-out, the development will consist of 320 residential units, 260,000 square feet of office space, 250,000 square feet of retail space, a 133-room boutique hotel and 7,000 square feet of public green space, all connected by walking paths. Retail tenants that have already committed to OAK include RH, Arhaus and Capital Grille.

