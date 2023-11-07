JLL Arranges $101.2M Refinancing for Kenect Nashville Apartments

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged the $101.2 million refinancing for Kenect Nashville, a 420-unit, Class A apartment community located at 800 19th Ave. in Nashville’s Midtown district. Jesse Wright, Kenny Cutler, Brian Dawson, Joshua Odessky and J.J. Hovenden of JLL arranged the loan through MF1 on behalf of the borrower, Akara Partners.

Built in 2019, Kenect Nashville features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 360 to 612 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include coworking spaces via membership for all residents, as well as a pool, business center, fitness center, concierge, pet play area and a clubhouse.