REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $105M in Predevelopment Financing for Industrial Project in The Bronx

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

Bronx-Logistics-Center

Bronx Logistics Center will total 1.2 million square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged $105 million in predevelopment financing for Bronx Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot last-mile distribution center that will be situated on a 14.2-acre site at 980 E. 149th St. Building features will include 1,400 parking spaces, 28-foot clear heights and proximity to Interstate 278. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford and Kristin Knapp of JLL arranged the debt through JPMorgan on behalf of the borrower, Turnbridge Equities. In addition, Andrew Scandalios, Tyler Peck and Thomas Pryor of JLL secured Dune Real Estate Partners as a joint venture equity partner. The development team expects to break ground some time in early 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  