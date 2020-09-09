JLL Arranges $105M in Predevelopment Financing for Industrial Project in The Bronx

Bronx Logistics Center will total 1.2 million square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged $105 million in predevelopment financing for Bronx Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot last-mile distribution center that will be situated on a 14.2-acre site at 980 E. 149th St. Building features will include 1,400 parking spaces, 28-foot clear heights and proximity to Interstate 278. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford and Kristin Knapp of JLL arranged the debt through JPMorgan on behalf of the borrower, Turnbridge Equities. In addition, Andrew Scandalios, Tyler Peck and Thomas Pryor of JLL secured Dune Real Estate Partners as a joint venture equity partner. The development team expects to break ground some time in early 2021.