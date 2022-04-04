REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $105M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Rivet-26-Jersey-City

Rivet and Rivet 26. in Jersey City total 362 units.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $105 million loan for the refinancing of a two-building, 362-unit apartment community in Jersey City. The buildings, which are branded Rivet and Rivet 26, feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Both buildings offer amenities such as fitness centers with yoga studios, indoor and outdoor lounges, pet spas and cybercafés. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Gerard Quinn of JLL arranged the nonrecourse loan through Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between The Hampshire Cos., Claremont Development and Circle Squared Alternative Investments. The loan carried a two-year term and a floating interest rate.

 

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  