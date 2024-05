DALLAS AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $108 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 13 self-storage properties totaling 8,952 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. New York Life Real Estate Investors provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which was structured with interest-only payments and prepayment flexibility early in the term. John Bauman and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Houston-based Hines and Trez Capital.