JLL Arranges $109.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Building in Edgewater, New Jersey

EDGEWATER, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $109.5 million bridge loan for refinancing of a 226-unit, newly renovated apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Edgewater. Edgewater Riello features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with an average size of 1,139 square feet, as well as penthouse suites. Amenities include a fitness center, sauna, golf simulator, resident party room and an outdoor lounge. JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through MF1 Capital on behalf of the sponsors, Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP.