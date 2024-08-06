JLL Arranges $10M Permanent Loan for Warehouse, Distribution Building in Montgomery, New York

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $10 million permanent loan for an 80,260-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Montgomery, about 75 miles north of Manhattan. The facility at 18 Leonards Drive, which was completed earlier this year and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing, features a clear height of 36 feet, 16 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 50 cars and 14 trailers. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL originated the fixed-rate debt on behalf of the borrower, Frassetto Cos. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the loan.