REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $11.4M Loan for Refinancing of Two Office Buildings in Red Bank, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

RED BANK, N.J. — JLL has arranged an $11.4 million loan for the refinancing of two office buildings totaling 79,022 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Red Bank. The first building at 310 Highway 35 South was completed in 2002, spans 40,705 square feet and was fully leased to financial services firm Markel Service Inc., a holding company for insurance, reinsurance and investment operations at the time of the loan closing. The second building at 322 Highway 35 South was built in 2007, totals 38,317 square feet and was 90 percent leased to five tenants at closing. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Carlos Silva of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Tristate Capital Bank on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Denholtz Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews