JLL Arranges $11.4M Loan for Refinancing of Two Office Buildings in Red Bank, New Jersey

RED BANK, N.J. — JLL has arranged an $11.4 million loan for the refinancing of two office buildings totaling 79,022 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Red Bank. The first building at 310 Highway 35 South was completed in 2002, spans 40,705 square feet and was fully leased to financial services firm Markel Service Inc., a holding company for insurance, reinsurance and investment operations at the time of the loan closing. The second building at 322 Highway 35 South was built in 2007, totals 38,317 square feet and was 90 percent leased to five tenants at closing. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Carlos Silva of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Tristate Capital Bank on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Denholtz Properties.