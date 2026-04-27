Monday, April 27, 2026
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LoansNew JerseyNortheastRetail

JLL Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Retail Project

by Taylor Williams

CLIFTON, N.J. — JLL has arranged an $11.5 million acquisition loan for a retail project in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. The 4.3-acre site at 1030–1050 U.S. Route 46 formerly housed a vacant commercial building that is being redeveloped into a 48,535-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center that is 80 percent preleased. Ryan Carroll, Nazario Paragano and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Fidelity Investments on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

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