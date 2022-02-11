REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $11.7M Refinancing for Neighborhood Retail Property in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa

Posted on by in California, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

The-Convoy-San-Diego-CA

The Convoy in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa features 51,623 square feet of retail space.

SAN DIEGO — JLL has secured $11.7 million in refinancing The Convoy, a neighborhood retail strip center located at 4428-4444 Convoy St. in the Kearny Mesa submarket of San Diego. The borrower was CEG Capital Partners, which will use the proceeds to refinance the existing bridge loan used to acquire the asset in 2017.

CEG Capital renovated The Convoy, which was originally constructed in 1973, after acquiring the property in 2017. The 51,623-square-foot property is fully leased to a variety of tenants, including Bank of Hope, Hive, Convoy Strength, Ichibanya and Axe Thro, Manna Heaven BBQ, Synergy Dental Group and Da Nang Corner.

Chris Collins and Daniel Pinkus of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through a regional credit union on behalf of the borrower.

