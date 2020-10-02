JLL Arranges $11.7M Sale of Industrial, Office Park in Metro Atlanta

NORCROSS, GA. — JLL has arranged the $11.7 million sale of Plaza 85 Business Park, a nine-building industrial and office building campus in Norcross. The property comprises 191,526 square feet and is situated on 13.8 acres. The industrial building feature 12- to 18-foot clear heights, dock-high and drive-in doors and a combination of rear- and front-loading configurations. At the time of sale, the asset was leased to 31 tenants. The business park is situated at 5970-6040 Unity Drive, less than one mile from Interstate 85 and 18 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette and Crosby Taylor of JLL represented the seller, Sperry Equities, in the transaction. Atlanta-based WePartner purchased the asset.