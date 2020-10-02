REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $11.7M Sale of Industrial, Office Park in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Office, Southeast

NORCROSS, GA. — JLL has arranged the $11.7 million sale of Plaza 85 Business Park, a nine-building industrial and office building campus in Norcross. The property comprises 191,526 square feet and is situated on 13.8 acres. The industrial building feature 12- to 18-foot clear heights, dock-high and drive-in doors and a combination of rear- and front-loading configurations. At the time of sale, the asset was leased to 31 tenants. The business park is situated at 5970-6040 Unity Drive, less than one mile from Interstate 85 and 18 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette and Crosby Taylor of JLL represented the seller, Sperry Equities, in the transaction. Atlanta-based WePartner purchased the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  