Friday, July 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Third Thyme is a 104-unit affordable housing community in Los Angeles.
Affordable HousingCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Arranges $11.8M Financing for Third Thyme Affordable Housing Community in Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $11.8 million in permanent financing for Third Thyme, a 104-unit affordable housing community in Los Angeles. 

Anson Snyder led the team that secured the 15-year, fixed-rate, Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, West Hollywood Community Housing Corp. JLL Real Estate Capital will service the loan. 

Third Thyme is located at 1441 W. 3rd St. on a 14,866-square-foot site. The property will utilize 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and public funds. Income restrictions were not disclosed.

You may also like

StarPoint Properties Receives $52M Construction Loan for Dobson...

High Bluff Capital to Purchase 81-Property Hardee’s Portfolio

Waterton Acquires 177-Unit The Parker Apartments in Portland,...

ABI Multifamily Brokers $2.2M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Berkadia Arranges $47M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Olympus Purchases, Rebrands 370-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

The Community Builders Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Affordable...

JLL Provides $7M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable...

Presidium Completes Phase I of Multifamily Development in...