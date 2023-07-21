JLL Arranges $11.8M Financing for Third Thyme Affordable Housing Community in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $11.8 million in permanent financing for Third Thyme, a 104-unit affordable housing community in Los Angeles.

Anson Snyder led the team that secured the 15-year, fixed-rate, Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, West Hollywood Community Housing Corp. JLL Real Estate Capital will service the loan.

Third Thyme is located at 1441 W. 3rd St. on a 14,866-square-foot site. The property will utilize 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and public funds. Income restrictions were not disclosed.