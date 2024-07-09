JLL Arranges $11.9M in Acquisition Financing for Eastglen Apartments in Longmont, Colorado

LONGMONT, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $11.9 million in acquisition financing for Eastglen Apartments in Longmont, a suburb north of Denver. The borrower is a joint venture between Two Arrows Group and LEM Capital.

Tony Nargi and Brock Yaffe of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through its Freddie Mac Targeted Affordable Housing team. Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily, a Freddie Mac Optigo lender, will service the loan.

Located at 630 Lashley St., Eastglen Apartments features 102 apartments, laundry facilities, a community swimming pool, courtyard, on-site surface parking lot and access to parks and trails.