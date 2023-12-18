Monday, December 18, 2023
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

JLL Arranges $110.2M Sale of Central Pennsylvania Warehouse

by Taylor Williams

MANCHESTER, PA. ­— JLL has arranged the $110.2 million sale of a 1 million-square-foot warehouse located at 84 Zions View Road in the Central Pennsylvania community of Manchester. Built on 102 acres in 2019, the cross-dock distribution facility features a clear height of 36 feet, three drive-in doors, 88 dock doors, 126 trailer stalls and 455 parking spaces. John Plower, John Huguenard, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire, Jordan Schwartz, Jeff Lockard and Maria Ratzlaff of JLL brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The building was fully leased at the time of sale.

