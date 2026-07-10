JLL Arranges $111M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Miami’s Edgewater District

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $111 million construction loan for the development of Sense22, a 328-unit multifamily project located in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Max La Cava and Pier Barinci of JLL secured the three-year loan through S3 Capital on behalf of the borrower, HA Emprendimientos, a real estate development and construction company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. JLL also previously secured the land and predevelopment loan for the property in 2025. The project is slated for completion in 2028.

Sense22 will comprise 36 stories and will offer a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool deck, a furnished rooftop terrace with outdoor grilling areas, spa, a fitness center and coworking spaces, along with 372 parking spaces.