JLL Arranges $113M Sale of Ravens Crest Apartments in Manassas, Virginia

Ravens Crest is located at 8098 Ravens Crest Court.

MANASSAS, VA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $113 million sale of Ravens Crest, a garden-style multifamily community located in Manassas, which is about 30 miles from Washington D.C. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, a partnership between LCOR and a fund managed by the Real Estate Group of Ares Management Corp., to complete the sale to the buyer, a partnership between a fund managed by Clarion Partners LLC and Blackfin Real Estate Investors. Additionally, Walter Coker, Brian Crivella, Robert Jenkins and Bill Gribbin of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Clarion and Blackfin.

Ravens Crest has a total of 444 one- and two-bedroom units that have been recently updated to feature stainless steel appliances, updated lighting, cabinetry, granite countertops, walk-in closets, balconies or patios and wood-style flooring. Community amenities include a newly renovated clubhouse and fitness center, business center, picnic area with grills, playground, private swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and recreation areas. The property also has a jogging trail located right behind it.

Ravens Crest is located at 8098 Ravens Crest Court. In the past, the property has had a 95 percent occupancy rate with an average rent growth of 3.7 percent annually.