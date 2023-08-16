Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Lower Bucks Logistics Hub in metro Philadelphia will total 814,567 square feet.
JLL Arranges $114M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial Project in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

BUCKS COUNTY, PA. — JLL has arranged a $114 million construction loan for Lower Bucks Logistics Hub, an 814,567-square-foot speculative industrial project in Bucks County. The address of the site was not disclosed, but the development’s two buildings will be located at I-295, with one building on either side of Route 213 in Middletown Township, New Jersey. The buildings will have rear-load and cross-deck configurations, clear heights of 40 feet, six total drive-in doors and over 800 car and trailer parking spaces. Mike Pagniucci led the JLL team that originated the financing through Mesa West Capital on behalf of the borrower, Foxfield LLC. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

