JLL Arranges $115M Loan for Refinancing of New York, New Jersey Self-Storage Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $115 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of nine self-storage properties that are located in various areas of New York and New Jersey. The portfolio spans 723,664 net rentable square feet across 9,578 units. Properties are located in The Bronx, Floral Park, Garden City, Huntington Station and Yorktown Heights areas of New York and in the New Jersey communities of Haledon, Elizabeth, Linden and Perth Amboy. Steven Klein and Robert Tonnessen of JLL arranged the loan through Nuveen Real Estate on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based owner-operator Storage Post. Specific loan terms were not disclosed.

