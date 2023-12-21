Thursday, December 21, 2023
JLL Arranges $115M Refinancing for Metro Edgewater Apartments in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — JLL has arranged a $115 million loan for the refinancing of Metro Edgewater, a new 32-story apartment tower in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Jesse Wright, Elliott Throne, Kenny Cutler, Joshua Odessky and J.J. Hovenden of JLL arranged the financing through MF1 Capital on behalf of the borrower, a consortium between Lujeni Corp., Camino Capital Management and Building Block Realty. MF1’s team working on the deal included Michael Squires, Phil Pesant and Connor Pensabene.

The 279-unit property comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 955 square feet in size. Amenities include a hotel-style pool with cabanas and day beds, fitness center, live-work club room, sky lounge, private dining room and a coffee bar.

