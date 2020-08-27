REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $116.3M Construction Loan for North Market Mixed-Use Project in Morristown, New Jersey

This image shows an aerial rendering of North Market, a mixed-use project in Morristown, New Jersey that will feature multifamily, office, hotel and retail uses.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $116.3 million construction loan for Phase I of North Market, a mixed-use project that will be located in Morristown, about 30 miles west of New York City. At completion, the 32.6-acre project will consist of 350 multifamily units, 40,500 square feet of office space, a 150-room boutique hotel and 94,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Thomas Didio of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower and developer, The S. Hekemian Group LLC of Englewood, New Jersey. Phase I, which is expected to be complete in about 24 months, will focus on the multifamily component, which will include amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, coworking space and saunas.

