JLL Arranges $116.5M Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dalton, Georgia

DALTON, GA. — JLL has arranged the $116.5 million sale of a nearly 1.2 million-square-foot industrial portfolio situated within Greenpoint Industrial Park in Dalton, a city in north Georgia near the Tennessee border. The portfolio includes 128 Innovation Drive, a 603,166-square-foot facility delivered in 2023, and 342 Innovation Drive, a 573,578-square-foot property delivered in January 2024.

A joint venture between LX Pantos and KOBC (Korea Ocean Business Corp.) advised by IGIS Asset Management acquired the two facilities from the developer, Dossche Holdings. Dennis Mitchell, Britton Burdette, Jim Freeman and Maggie Dominguez of JLL represented the seller in the transaction, and Miyeon Lee of JLL’s International Capital Coverage team sourced the buyer.

Austin Kriz, Tom Cromartie and Rachel Roberts of JLL were the leasing agents for both properties, which are situated near I-75 and the Appalachian Regional Port.