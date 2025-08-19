JLL Arranges $119.2M Refinancing of Life Sciences Property in Watertown, Massachusetts

WATERTOWN, MASS. — JLL has arranged the $119.2 million refinancing of 500 Forge, a 158,683-square-foot life sciences property in Watertown, located just west of Boston. The financing consists of a $94 million senior loan from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and a $25.2 million mezzanine loan from Tishman Speyer. The property, which is located within the Arsenal Yards mixed-use development, was fully redeveloped in 2023 to feature 60 percent lab/research-and-development space and 40 percent office space. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closings to three tenants: Mariana Oncology, Orna Therapeutics and AvenCell Therapeutics. Brett Paulsrud, Henry Schaffer and Geoff Goldstein of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Boylston Properties and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.