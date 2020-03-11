REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $12.3M Refinancing for Moxy Hotel in Minneapolis

Moxy Minneapolis Uptown features 125 rooms.

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $12.3 million loan for the refinancing of Moxy Minneapolis Uptown, a 125-room boutique hotel in the Uptown submarket of Minneapolis. Completed in 2018, the hotel features a fitness center, business center, lobby lounge and bar, hot breakfast and valet parking. Gerard Sansosti, Jeff Bucaro and Nicole Aguiar of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Graves Hospitality. A newly formed debt fund provided the loan, proceeds of which were used to refinance the original construction loan. Moxy hotels are under the Marriott umbrella of properties.

