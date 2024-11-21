Thursday, November 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

JLL Arranges $12.5M Loan for Culver Theater in Culver City, California

by Amy Works

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12.5 million in senior financing for Culver Theater, a movie theater in Culver City. Alex Olson, Joshua Blank and Sarah Kim of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory represented the borrower, Oliver McMillan LLC, and secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Zions Capital Markets.

Located at 9500 Culver Blvd., the 41,341-square-foot Culver Theater was built in 2004. The property features a six-screen movie theater experience with a full bar, theater snacks and kitchen fare, and plush seating along with six private sound stages.

The theater, which was previously occupied by Arclight, was leased to a global e-commerce giant in June 2021 and opened to the public in 2022. The property is located across from Culver Studios, where a global e-commerce giant and movie production company operates more than 530,000 square feet of film and TV production space.

You may also like

Columnar Begins Construction on 965-Acre Double Branch Mixed-Use...

Emergent Properties, RNGD Break Ground on $50M Adaptive...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

University of California San Diego Completes 2,000-Bed Residence...

Goodman Real Estate Sells Three Multifamily Properties in...

Hanley Brokers Sale of 250,787 SF Shopping Center...

City of Peoria Acquires 81,060 SF Industrial Facility...

Northmarq Provides $42M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex...

Cordish Cos. Unveils Plans for $10M Renovation of...