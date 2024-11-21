JLL Arranges $12.5M Loan for Culver Theater in Culver City, California

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12.5 million in senior financing for Culver Theater, a movie theater in Culver City. Alex Olson, Joshua Blank and Sarah Kim of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory represented the borrower, Oliver McMillan LLC, and secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Zions Capital Markets.

Located at 9500 Culver Blvd., the 41,341-square-foot Culver Theater was built in 2004. The property features a six-screen movie theater experience with a full bar, theater snacks and kitchen fare, and plush seating along with six private sound stages.

The theater, which was previously occupied by Arclight, was leased to a global e-commerce giant in June 2021 and opened to the public in 2022. The property is located across from Culver Studios, where a global e-commerce giant and movie production company operates more than 530,000 square feet of film and TV production space.