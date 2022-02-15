REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $12.8M Loan for Refinancing of Two Industrial Buildings in Fridley, Minnesota

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota

Pictured is Northern Stacks VIII, which spans 178,763 square feet.

FRIDLEY, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $12.8 million loan for the refinancing of Northern Stacks VIII and The Boiler Room, two buildings within the 122-acre Northern Stacks industrial park in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley. Northern Stacks VIII is a 178,763-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility, while The Boiler Room is a 13,186-square-foot brewery. Northern Stacks VIII and The Boiler Room were renovated in 2020 and 2019, respectively, and are fully leased to five tenants. The Boiler Room is home to Forgotten Star Brewery and Northern Stacks Event Center.

Brock Yaffe and Britta Lund of JLL arranged the loan behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Minneapolis-based Hyde Development and Mortenson Properties Inc. A regional bank provided the seven-year, fixed-rate loan, proceeds of which will be used to take out two acquisition and redevelopment loans.

