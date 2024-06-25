JLL Arranges $120M Construction Loan for 26-Story Multifamily Project in Phoenix

PHOENIX — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $120 million in construction financing for the development of Ray Phoenix, a 26-story residential building in downtown Phoenix. Michael Gigliotti, Brad Miner and Frank Choumas of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the financing for the borrower, VeLa Development Partners and Ray, through an affiliate of RXR Realty Investments LLC.

Located at 777 N. Central Ave., Ray Phoenix will offer 401 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including duplex and penthouse units with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom cabinetry and luxury flooring and bathroom tiles. The property will feature 20,000 square feet of amenity space, including a large fitness center, yoga studio, resort-style pool, communal kitchen, fireplace lounge, sunken lounge with theater experience, dog wash stations, indoor and outdoor gardens, and workspaces.

Situated within an Opportunity Zone, Ray Phoenix will be located on the Phoenix light-rail line and less than a mile north of the Footprint Center and Chase Field.