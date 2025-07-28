JLL Arranges $123M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged $123 million in construction financing for a 158-unit multifamily project that will be located at 450 Union St. in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The financing consists of a $90 million loan from Bank Hapoalim and IDB Bank and a $33 million equity investment from Global Holdings Management Group. Known as Anagram Gowanus, the 20-story building will house 118 market-rate apartments and 40 affordable housing units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a fitness center, children’s playroom, coworking space and an indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge, as well as 22,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. Peter Rotchford, Nicco Lupo, Winfield Clifford and Jonathan Faxon of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between two local real estate companies, MacArthur Holdings and Tankhouse. Completion is slated for mid-2027.