JLL Arranges $124.6M Refinancing for Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $124.6 million refinancing for Arthur on Aberdeen, a newly stabilized luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Located at 210 N. Aberdeen St., the property rises 18 stories with 363 units. Delivered in 2024, the asset is 92 percent occupied. Amenities include a rooftop pool and spa, a fitness center spanning more than 2,000 square feet, a podcasting studio and coworking spaces. The community also includes roughly 10,000 square feet of fully leased ground-floor retail space. Danny Kaufman, Medina Spiodic, Rebecca Mitchell, Merrick Evans and Annie Thomas of JLL represented the borrower, LG Development Group LLC, in arranging the three-year, floating-rate loan through Pacific Life Insurance Co.