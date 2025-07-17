JLL Arranges $124M in Equity, Construction Financing for Luxury Apartment Project in Wheaton, Illinois

WHEATON, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged joint venture equity and construction financing totaling $124 million for The Faywell, a 334-unit luxury apartment project in downtown Wheaton. Matthew Schoenfeldt and Mary Dooley of JLL worked on behalf of Banner Real Estate Group to identify an institutional joint venture partner and also arranged $84 million in construction financing through PNC Bank. The transit-oriented development will offer access to the Wheaton Metra station. The project site was an assemblage of 13 parcels from seven sellers.

The Faywell will rise seven stories and units will average 956 square feet. There will be a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with direct-entry townhomes. The property will include 4,504 square feet of ground-floor retail space fully leased to Egg Harbor Café, which had an existing location on the site and signed a new long-term lease. Amenities will include three courtyards, a resort-style pool, hot tub, rooftop decks, a fitness center, coworking space and 438 parking spaces. Construction is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.