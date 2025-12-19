Friday, December 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
TenTen-Campus-Glendale-CA
The Amidi Group has received a $125 million loan to refinance construction debt on the newly developed TenTen Campus in downtown Glendale, Calif.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Arranges $125M Refinancing for Apartment Complex in Glendale, California

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $125 million loan from Oaktree Capital Management for The Amidi Group’s TenTen Campus in Glendale. The loan enables The Amidi Group to retire existing construction debt on the eight-story, newly developed property. Residents began moving in February 2025. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of the transaction’s closing.

Spanning 220,018 square feet, the community’s 228 units are offered as studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, a rooftop terrace with skyline views, fitness center with steam room and sauna, a business center and approximately 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, quartz countertops and personal balconies in select units.

You may also like

The Milestone Group Buys 322-Unit Bucking Horse Apartments...

Perform Properties Signs Six New Tenants to One...

Rocket Lister Buys Office Building in Tempe, Arizona...

Time Equities Acquires Cactus Plaza Retail Property in...

Landmark, Manulife Break Ground on 259-Bed Student Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers 312-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 172-Unit Luxury Active Adult...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $6.5M Acquisition Loan for...

Stonegate Group Delivers 46-Unit Multifamily Project in Natick,...