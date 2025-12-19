JLL Arranges $125M Refinancing for Apartment Complex in Glendale, California

GLENDALE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $125 million loan from Oaktree Capital Management for The Amidi Group’s TenTen Campus in Glendale. The loan enables The Amidi Group to retire existing construction debt on the eight-story, newly developed property. Residents began moving in February 2025. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of the transaction’s closing.

Spanning 220,018 square feet, the community’s 228 units are offered as studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, a rooftop terrace with skyline views, fitness center with steam room and sauna, a business center and approximately 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, quartz countertops and personal balconies in select units.