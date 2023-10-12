Thursday, October 12, 2023
Built in 2007, The Avenue Murfreesboro spans 864,467 square feet and houses tenants including Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Old Navy, among others.
JLL Arranges $125M Refinancing for Avenue Murfreesboro Retail Center in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — JLL has arranged a cash-out refinancing totaling $125 million for The Avenue Murfreesboro, an 864,467-square-foot open-air retail center located in the southern Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro. Chris Drew, Brian Dawson and Matt Casey of JLL arranged the five-year balance sheet loan on behalf of the borrower, Big V Property, which acquired the center in 2020. The direct lender was not disclosed.

Built in 2007, Avenue Murfreesboro was 93.1 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Best Buy, Belk, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Havertys Furniture, Burlington, Barnes & Noble, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, H&M, Michaels, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Sephora.

